‘Titanic’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane and More

Kate Winslet

After bringing Rose to life in Titanic, Winslet continued to capture people’s attention with roles in Finding Neverland, Collateral Beauty, Revolutionary Road and Wonder Wheel.

The England native also appeared on the small screen in projects including Moominvalley and Mare of Easttown. Winslet, who produced the HBO crime drama, won a Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics’ Choice Award for the role.

The actress shares daughter Mia (born 2000) with ex Jim Threapleton and son Joe (born in 2004) with ex-husband Sam Mendes. She married Edward Abel Smith in 2012 and welcomed son Bear one year later.

