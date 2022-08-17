Leonardo DiCaprio
Following his portrayal of Jack, DiCaprio became a household name with roles in Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, Inception, Django Unchained, The Great Gatsby, The Wolf of Wall Street and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
After receiving seven Academy Award nominations, the actor won in 2016 for The Revenant.
The California native is the founder of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting environmental awareness.
He has been dating Camila Morrone since 2017.