Familiar Faces

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will reprise their roles as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, respectively. The actors’ involvement in the sequel was announced in Netflix’s December 2018 letter. “Yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dream stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too,” Netflix said in the letter. “So let’s do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait!”