New Director

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before director Susan Johnson is continuing on with the franchise only as an executive producer, and in her absence, Michael Fimognari, the director of photography on the first film, stepped up as director of the sequel. “Directing To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film,” Johnson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Due to the timing of my other projects I won’t be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean’s story and being part of this franchise.”