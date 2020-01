Release Date

Centineo and Condor announced via Instagram in August 2019 that the sequel would hit Netflix on February 12, 2020. The costars also confirmed that they had already begun filming the third movie. “Spilling tea left & right!!!” the actress wrote. “TATB2: Ps. I Still Love You PREMIERES February 12th! & we’re currently filming TATB3: Always and Forever, Lara Jean!!! We love you all madly xx.”