‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ TV Show Cast: Where Are They Now? Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, Eden Wood and More

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson

Thompson rose to fame alongside her mother, June “Swamp Mama” Shannon, after they appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2011. Thompson’s family was later given their own reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and the pageant contestant also made appearances on Mama June: From Not to Hot

Thompson also competed on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors before being eliminated four weeks in.  

The Georgia native moved in with half-sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon after her mother was arrested in March 2019 for possession of a controlled substance. Her sister was later granted legal guardianship. In August 2021, Thompson revealed that she hopes to become a neonatal nurse. 

