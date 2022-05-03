Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson

Thompson rose to fame alongside her mother, June “Swamp Mama” Shannon, after they appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2011. Thompson’s family was later given their own reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and the pageant contestant also made appearances on Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Thompson also competed on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors before being eliminated four weeks in.

The Georgia native moved in with half-sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon after her mother was arrested in March 2019 for possession of a controlled substance. Her sister was later granted legal guardianship. In August 2021, Thompson revealed that she hopes to become a neonatal nurse.