Kailia Posey

Following her time on Toddlers & Tiaras, Posey booked a role in the 2019 Netflix horror film Eli. The TLC personality continued to participate in pageants with plans to appear in the 2022 Miss Washington Teen event as a contestant.

Posey, who previously won Miss Lynden Teen 2021, died at the age of 16. Her mother confirmed the news via Facebook in May 2022.