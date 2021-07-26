COVID-19 Compromised

Kara Eaker, one of Team USA’s gymnastics alternates, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 19, becoming the first American athlete to be placed in isolation in Tokyo. She had been vaccinated in May. Beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb confirmed two days later that he had tested positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated. Tri Bourne was announced as his replacement.

The PGA announced on July 24 that Team USA golfer Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the U.S. to fly to Japan. He will be replaced by Patrick Reed.

