Who’s In?

Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica Springsteen qualified as one of the four equestrian riders representing the U.S. When it comes to women’s gymnastics, there are few new faces to watch, including Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Jade Carey.

Out of the 53 swimmers representing Team USA, 11 teenagers will be making their debut in Tokyo. 19-year-old Regan Smith, for example, will compete in the 100m back and 200m fly. 15-year-old Katie Grimes, for her part, is the youngest member of the 2021 Olympic Swim Team, competing in the 800m free. Michael Andrew and Kieran Smith are also new to the games, but they are not new to the pool — both will be swimming in multiple events.