Who’s Out?

U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was cut from the 100-meter race at the Olympics in June, after testing positive for marijuana, which violates the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code and given a one-month ban from the sport. It was announced in July that she would not be joining Team USA as a part of the 4×100 meter relay team, despite winning the 100-meter race at the Olympic trials.