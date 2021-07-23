Will There Be Fans?

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike confirmed on July 8 that fans will be banned from the Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic following a meeting with International Olympic Committee officials. Fans from abroad were already banned from being spectators at the Tokyo games, but now all events will be off-limits to fans amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Japan. A state of emergency in the country is set to begin on July 12 and run through August 22, which will span the entirety of the games.