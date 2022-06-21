Back in Action

Brady reversed his retirement decision in March 2022, and the decision didn’t come as a big surprise to his BFF. “When I was, you know, at the NFL Honors [in February], they were all asking me, ‘How long? Do you think Tom’s coming back?’ Well, I didn’t think it was gonna be that quick,” Gronkowski told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I mean I know the guy loves football like no other, you know? He lives and dies for it.”

The athlete continued: “He’s just an amazing player and he can still play! I mean, he can still throw the ball like no other. And I was like, ‘Maybe he’s just gonna take a year off or so.’ But I knew he was gonna make it back eventually. I just didn’t think it was gonna be that quick.”