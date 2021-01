Where You Go, I Go

After Brady was traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early 2020, rumors swirled that he wanted to bring Gronkowski out of retirement to play with him again. The move happened in April 2020 and, following the announcement, Brady posted a video on Twitter along with a sweet message for his old pal.

“Time to run it back,” he wrote — a nod to their time together on the Massachusetts-based sports team.