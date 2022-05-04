1st Trailer

Cruise surprised fans in July 2019 by unveiling the first look at Top Gun: Maverick at San Diego Comic Con. The trailer kicked off with Rear Admiral (Harris) reading off a laundry list of Maverick’s skills and tendency to take risks, saying, “Despite your best efforts you refuse to die.”

The admiral then questions why Maverick hasn’t moved up in rank, adding, “You should at least be a two-star Admiral by now. Yet here you are, captain. Why is that?” Maverick simply replies, “It’s one of life’s mysteries, sir.”

The teaser also showed Maverick back in the cockpit, putting on his aviator sunglasses and leather jacket and hitting the road on his motorcycle. Glimpses of a funeral, the new recruits and his love interest Penny (Connelly), played out in the background.