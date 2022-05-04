New Trailer Gives More Details

Paramount Pictures gave viewers one final look at the movie with its March 2022 trailer. In the new teaser, fans get a better feel for all the Top Gun recruits, including Goose’s son, Rooster (Teller), and his apparent rival, Hangman (Powell). “Good morning, aviators, this is your captain speaking,” Maverick says as he surprises his students by flying into the air during a training course.

In another scene, viewers quickly learn that while Goose’s wife didn’t seem to hold Maverick responsible for his death in the original movie, his son isn’t as sure about what went down. “My dad believed in you, I’m not going to make the same mistake,” Rooster tells Maverick during one of his missions, hinting at some hostility between the young pilot and his late father’s best friend.