Rising to the Top

In July 2022, Top Gun: Maverick became Paramount Pictures’ highest-grossing movie in the United States and Canada after earning $601.9 million in the first month of its theatrical release. The sequel unseated Titanic — which earned $600.8 on its first run — as the studio’s most successful film and became the first one of Cruise’s films to earn more than $1 billion in box-office sales worldwide.