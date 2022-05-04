Top 5

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Everything to Know About the Film’s Release Date, Plot and 1st Wave of Reviews

Val Kilmer Tom Cruise Top Gun 2
Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun.' Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
Who Is Returning?

In addition to Cruise reprising his role as Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski teased in January 2020 that Kilmer would be back as Maverick’s formal rival, Iceman. “The rivalry and relationship between Iceman and Maverick is one of those things that makes that first film so iconic,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It’s a relationship that is important to the Top Gun franchise and as a fan, I would want to see how it’s evolved.”

In March 2022, Kilmer confirmed his cameo by tweeting the trailer for the movie. “Here we go in 3 … 2 … 1 #TopGunMaverick Official Trailer,” he captioned the clip. “#Iceman signing off.”

