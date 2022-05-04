Who Is Returning?

In addition to Cruise reprising his role as Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski teased in January 2020 that Kilmer would be back as Maverick’s formal rival, Iceman. “The rivalry and relationship between Iceman and Maverick is one of those things that makes that first film so iconic,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It’s a relationship that is important to the Top Gun franchise and as a fan, I would want to see how it’s evolved.”

In March 2022, Kilmer confirmed his cameo by tweeting the trailer for the movie. “Here we go in 3 … 2 … 1 #TopGunMaverick Official Trailer,” he captioned the clip. “#Iceman signing off.”