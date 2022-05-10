Why Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Didn’t Return

Kosinski revealed in a May 2022 interview with Insider that he didn’t ask original actors Ryan and McGillis to return because he “didn’t want every storyline [in the movie] to always be looking backwards,” adding, “It was important to introduce some new characters.”

McGillis, for her part, told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 her own opinion on why she wasn’t asked to reprise her role.

“I’m old, and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole scene is about,” she explained.