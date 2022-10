How Did His Ex-Girlfriend Jade Olivia Help His Career?

Though the two broke up following Felton’s third stint in rehab, the British star credits his former girlfriend Jade Olivia — who he first met as an extra on set and ultimately portrayed his wife in the final film — for revitalizing his post-Potter career.

She was the “driving force” behind his motivation, Felton shared. “Had it not been for her encouragement, I wouldn’t have a career now.”