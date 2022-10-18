Was Tom Felton ‘In Love’ With Emma Watson?

Both Felton and Watson have spoken at length about their crushes on each other during filming, though they were at separate times. While there was most definitely a “spark” between them, Felton wrote about Watson — who penned the introduction of his book — the actor denied being “in love” with his costar.

“We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s back,” the Bling Ring alum wrote about her special relationship with Felton in the introduction. “I know we always will.”