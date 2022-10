What Did Rupert Grint Splurge On?

According to Felton, Grint — whom he nicknamed the “Ginger Ninja” — spent his Harry Potter checks on some hilariously frivolous purchases, including two llamas that quickly turned into 16 upon finding out that they mated like rabbits.

On a sweet note, the Murder in the First alum divulged that Grint also bought an ice cream truck and drove around to hand out ice cream to children — who were stunned to find out the identity of the driver.