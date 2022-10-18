What Were Some of Tom’s Felton’s Most Memorable Experiences With ‘Harry Potter’ Fans?

In recalling some of the more … enthusiastic Potter fans — a family once showed up outside of his school and a fervent viewer once invited Felton to live with him at his house, Malfoy Manor — the actor said he eventually developed a “relationship of sorts” with other parts of the fan base. “I’ve met with fans who have explained that the books and films have helped them through hard times,” he wrote. “It’s a humbling truth to hear.”