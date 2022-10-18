Why Did Tom Felton Go to Rehab 3 Times?

Felton went to rehab three times for substance abuse issues. “It was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make,” the actor shared about his decision to attend a treatment facility for the third time. His first two attempts ended with him leaving the mental health center: first, by his own accord, and second, after he was kicked out of the facility after being caught in a girl’s room.

“The only true currency we have in life is the effect we have on those around us,” he wrote while explaining that he hopes his story will help others.