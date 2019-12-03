How Ariana Came to Like Stassi

Ariana wrote that she thought Stassi was “annoying,” “playing a character” and “a little princess who, to me, seemed to have only-child syndrome (even though she isn’t an only child).” The two women, however, buried the hatchet during season 7, even throwing a joint birthday party.

“She wasn’t for me. She was basic. That is, until I really got to know her and realized we have more in common that I thought,” Ariana wrote. “Once we put our differences aside, be became friends. I needed to embrace the basicness in the same way she did. This drink is perfect for basics because of one very important feature: it photographs well for Instagram. Just be careful, because a few of those might bring out your inner Dark Passenger.”