Music Restrictions

Fans may be surprised to learn that Vanderpump Rules parties don’t always have music playing because of music rights.

“Weddings look beautiful on TV, but filming them can get a little tricky. On Vanderpump Rules, you’ve seen Schwartz and Katie get married, Scheana and [Mike] Shay, and Jax and Brittany [Cartwright] get married,” Ariana wrote. “Because of music rights, we either have to turn off the music or film in other locations for portions of the receptions. This happens on vacations, too. Producers will sometimes take over the DJ booths when we’re at clubs with loud music.”