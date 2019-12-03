Paying Tribute to Kristen

Sandoval poked fun at his past relationship with Kristen, which ended after he learned the James Mae designer had an affair with Jax during season 2.

“She’s the one who told her boss to ‘suck a dick,’ the one who scaled a fence to confront her other ex with his alleged mistress, Hope, and the one who cheated on me while watching Drive with my best friend while I asleep in the other room,” he wrote alongside a drink titled Bitter Ex. “To honor my ex, this drink is messy, bitter, spicy and salty.”

Later in the book, Sandoval dedicated a drink to Kristen’s season 7 meltdown in Solvang, California.

“We watch the show along with everyone else. Ariana, of course, told me some of things that happened on the season 7 girls’ trip to Solvang, but it was still exciting to watch it all unfold onscreen,” he wrote. “To honor her Solvang meltdown, I created this special cocktail with a wine base. Be careful … this one will hit harder than Kristen’s ass hitting the floor as she tries to make a dramatic exit.”