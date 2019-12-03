The Night of the Infamous Recording

Vanderpump Rules viewers will never forget the season 6 episode where Brittany heard a recording of Jax’s indiscretion with former SURver Faith Stowers, but Ariana revealed what happened when the cameras stopped rolling.

“I think I even threw an empty plastic cup at home at one point,” Ariana wrote, reminding fans that Sandoval was upset about the timing of the recording. “Once I was home, I realized I left my phone at Brittany’s! Around 3:30 a.m., I walked back. I heard the Dixie Chicks and the Moana soundtrack blaring from Brittany’s apartment. Katie and Kristen were singing it out loud with Brittany, while Jax was hiding over at Schwartz’s apartment with Tom. I got to sing out my frustrations with my girls and I found my phone.”