Vintage Jax

Sandoval named a drink after his former roommate and costar Jax’s old antics.

“The two of us met years ago in Miami when we were struggling models. … Neither of us had any money, so we would stay whenever we could. There was one point where Jax and I even shared a twin bed,” the TomTom co-owner wrote, noting that Schwartz joined in on the fun when he moved to Los Angeles. “Overnight, my apartment became a frat house with the three of us. Vintage Jax would bring home and hook up with random girls. There was only a bed-sheet separating us from them. We would hear a plethora of things told to these girls. … I call this drink the Gentlemen’s Curse because Vintage Jax would say gentleman-like things to these girls, but would be cursed by the worlds he could never live up to.”

Sandoval concluded that Jax’s relationship with Brittany has “broken the curse.”