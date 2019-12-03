Vintage Jax
Sandoval named a drink after his former roommate and costar Jax’s old antics.
“The two of us met years ago in Miami when we were struggling models. … Neither of us had any money, so we would stay whenever we could. There was one point where Jax and I even shared a twin bed,” the TomTom co-owner wrote, noting that Schwartz joined in on the fun when he moved to Los Angeles. “Overnight, my apartment became a frat house with the three of us. Vintage Jax would bring home and hook up with random girls. There was only a bed-sheet separating us from them. We would hear a plethora of things told to these girls. … I call this drink the Gentlemen’s Curse because Vintage Jax would say gentleman-like things to these girls, but would be cursed by the worlds he could never live up to.”
Sandoval concluded that Jax’s relationship with Brittany has “broken the curse.”Back to top