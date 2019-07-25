Pics

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Get Their Marriage License During Cast Trip to Las Vegas

By
Tom-Schwartz-and-Katie-Maloney-Get-Their-Marriage-License-During-Cast-Trip-to-Las-Vegas
 Courtesy of Beau Clark/Instagram
11
12 / 11

Daredevils

When the cast hit the zipline on the Vegas strip, even Lisa got in on the fun.

 

Back to top