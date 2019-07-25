Pics Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Get Their Marriage License During Cast Trip to Las Vegas By Sarah Hearon July 25, 2019 Courtesy of Katie Maloney/Instagram 11 12 / 11 The Groom The TomTom co-owner appeared to be in good spirits after he landed in Sin City. Back to top More News This Hydrating Kit Seriously Makes Skin Glow — 43% Off! Whitney Port Says This Is the ‘Most Comfortable Wireless Bra’ and Wears It Every Day This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With Nearly 1,800 Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon More News