Pics

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Get Their Marriage License During Cast Trip to Las Vegas

By
Tom-Schwartz-and-Katie-Maloney-Get-Their-Marriage-License-During-Cast-Trip-to-Las-Vegas-katie
 Courtesy of Katie Maloney/Instagram
11
12 / 11

What Happens in Vegas

This isn’t the cast of the Bravo hit’s first visit to Las Vegas.

 

Back to top