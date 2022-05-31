Everything to Know About the ‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff Series ‘Tom Swift’

The Core Friendship

In May 2022, Richards and Murray praised the way their characters lead the show’s story lines.

“They are childhood friends and their families grew up together. It’s kind of like that chosen family dynamic,” the Riverdale alum told Us.

Richards, for his part, noted, “Tom’s a little bit messy and he’s a little bit chaotic. He is trying to be alpha energy, but it is an energy that bounces everywhere and has so many ideas. Sometimes you kind of miss the order and the guidance that you need to get there. And I’m the same way.”

The actor pointed out that Zenzi and Tom’s relationship mirrors his friendship with Murray. “I can admit it. I will say it. She is that for me in real life as well,” he added. “Because sometimes I’m a one-track mind, I’m going a million ways at one time and she’s like, ‘Hey, let’s calm down and refocus.’”