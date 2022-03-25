Everything to Know About the ‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff Series ‘Tom Swift’

The Plot

According to the synopsis, the series will follow “an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father.”

Fans of the character can expect to see Tom on “the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that’s hellbent on stopping him.”