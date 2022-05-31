Everything to Know About the ‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff Series ‘Tom Swift’

The Stories at the Center of the Show

“It’s the opulence that draws you in. The beautiful people that occupy the screen draw you in, but when you get there, you’re gonna learn about tech and you’re gonna learn about real human issues,” Richards exclusively told Us at the CW Upfronts in May 2022. “You’re gonna get a chance to see people of an experience that you’re not used to seeing, but you are also going to relate because we have a human thread. We’re talking about issues and examples of humanity that you don’t often get to talk about. And especially not with people that look like us, right?”

Murray added: “It really is just an imitation of the complexities of life and you get to see it live through this family and their community. You’ll be able to relate to it because it’s just human existence.”