Who’s Nominated?

Jagged Little Pill, which features music from Alanis Morissette’s catalog, leads the nominations for musicals. It’s followed by Moulin Rouge! with 14 nods, including Aaron Tveit as the sole nominee for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

Other notable Tony Award hopefuls are Jake Gyllenhaal, who’s up for Best Leading Actor in a Play for Sea Wall/A Life, and Adrienne Warren for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, recognizing her portrayal of Tina Turner. Jeremy O. Harris‘ Slave Play earned a record-breaking 12 nominations, the most ever given to a play.