Who’s in the Cast?

The reality TV show unveiled the first crop of retreat guests, including five bikini-clad ladies and five well-toned guys. This year’s THTH squad is equally as international as seasons pasts, with competitors from the United States, South Africa, England, Australia and more exotic destinations.

“I’m not romantic at all, I’m happy with a date at KFC to be fair,” Beaux Raymond’s tagline reads.