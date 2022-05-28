Anthony Edwards

The Revenge of the Nerds actor starred in the 1988 cult classic Miracle Mile and the 2007 feature Zodiac before shifting his talents to television where he won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Dr. Mark Greene on the long-running medical drama ER. His latest hits include Designated Survivor (2016), Inventing Anna (2022) and the AppleTV+ hit WeCrashed (2022). He plans to star in the upcoming anthology spin-off series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Edwards was married to Jeanine Lobel, with whom he shares son Bailey and daughters Esme, Wallis and Poppy, from 1994 to 2015. In December 2021, the Fast Times at Ridgemont High alum eloped with his longtime friend Mare Winningham.