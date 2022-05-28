Kelly McGillis

The Julliard trained actress was featured in The Accused opposite Jodie Foster in 1988. She has since starred in a myriad of horror flicks such as Stakeland (2010), The Innkeepers (2011) and We Are What We Are (2013) before foregoing films to focus on a more stage-driven career at the Shakespeare Theatre Company.

The One Life to Live alum married fellow Julliard student Boyd Black in 1979 and the two divorced three years later. In 1989, the California native married Fred Tillman, with whom she shares two daughters, Kelsey and Sonora. The former couple went on to call it quits in 2002 and McGillis entered a civil union with Melanie Leis in 2010. They split a few years later.