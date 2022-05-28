Meg Ryan

After her role as Carole Bradshaw in Top Gun, Ryan went on to star in a slew of romantic comedies including When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), When a Man Loves a Woman (1994), You’ve Got Mail (1998) and Kate and Leopold (2001).

By the 2000s, the Promised Land actress had switched her focus to independent features and directed the 2015 film Ithaca.

The As The World Turns alum married Dennis Quaid in 1999 but the two divorced a decade later. They share son Jack Quaid, a prominent actor who has starred in the Amazon Prime series The Boys and the 2022 film Scream. Ryan adopted daughter Daisy True in 2004 when she was 14-months-old.