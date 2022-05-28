Val Kilmer

The California native portrayed prominent roles in the 1990s, including music legend Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991), Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993) and Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever (1995). He revised his role as Iceman for a cameo in the 2022 action sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

In December 2017, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Kilmer had gone through a two-year battle with throat cancer that left him voiceless and eating out of a feeding tube. In 2021, Kilmer worked with a Sonantic prototype that used archival footage to create a new voice for himself.

“My voice as I knew it was taken away from me. People around me struggle to understand when I’m talking. But despite all that I still feel I’m the exact same person,” he said in an August 2021 video.

The Traveler actor has been linked to Cher, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie and Daryl Hannah. After working on the set of 1988’s Willow, Kilmer met ex-wife Joanne Whalley. The two tied the knot in March 1998 before calling it quits 8 years later. The pair share daughter Mercedes and son Jack.