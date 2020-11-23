How the Actors Shaped the Characters

Garth didn’t love what she saw in Kelly during season 1, episode 3. “I don’t think Kelly was very nice!” she told Spelling on a November 2020 episode of “9021OMG.”

Spelling noted that the characters evolved over time: “They definitely were super smart in picking up the actors playing the characters really right away and started veering the characters away from how they were originally one-dimensional and depicted. … Kelly became more Jennie, more vulnerable. Steven became more Ian, funny and charismatic. [But] Brandon was never Jason.”

The actresses agreed that Perry was a lot like Dylan too.

“That character you saw a lot of who Luke Perry really was,” Garth said. “They were very similar in their makeups. With Luke, you loved him the minute you met him, you were just engaged by his charisma, but it wasn’t over the top, it was just like this really calm, easy vibe that he would give off to everyone and I think that Dylan did that too. And that’s why America and the world fell in love with him.”