The On-Set Nicknames

Spelling revealed that Perry called her “camel” while filming. “He was like, ‘It’s because camels have the longest, most beautiful eyes and eyelashes and that’s you.’ So, I love that name to this day.”

Garth added, “He loved you so much. I can remember him just gushing about your camel eyes.”

The Scary Movie 2 actress didn’t have as fond memories for Green’s pet names for her — “lamb chops” and “Chewbacca.”

Spelling explained, “He said I had so much fur [on the sides of my face]. … This is stuff that you never get over. [During BH90210], I made a point of telling him. He was like, ‘Oh, yeah. … That was cute.’ And I was like, ‘It scared me so bad probably because I liked ya.’”

Garth then chimed in to reveal that Green once told her “you can always tell a woman’s age by her elbows.” She said, “From that day forward, I have a f—king phobia of my wrinkly elbows. Thank you, Brian.”