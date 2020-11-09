Tori Threw Up at the Pilot Wrap Party

Spelling claimed that Green asked her to go to the pilot wrap party in the ’90s before the show got picked up by Fox — but then he “flaked” on her. She went with Doherty instead.

“Shannen and I got blowouts in Beverly Hills, we got dressed at my parents — the manor,” she recalled on the premiere episode. “I got to the party and I drank. I don’t know how I got drinks because I was 16. … I saw Brian, he was like, ‘Oh, hey, what’s up?’ Because he probably [thought] we’re cool and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ So then I snuck drinks after eating spaghetti and I just remember the next thing I knew I was in the bathroom with Shannen and Tony Shepard, our cast director, and I was puking my guts out.”

Spelling subsequently got grounded by her mother, Candy, and father, Aaron Spelling, who produced Beverly Hills, 90210.