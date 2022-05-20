Carter Oosterhouse

The Michigan native joined Pennington in the carpentry tent during season 4 of Trading Spaces. He later hosted Carter Can, The Inside Job and Million Dollar Rooms. He has hosted ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight since its 2015 premiere.

Oosterhouse married actress Amy Smart in September 2011, nearly five years before they welcomed their first child, daughter Flora, via surrogate.

The Trading Spaces reboot designer was accused of sexual misconduct in December 2017 by a former makeup artist, who alleged Oosterhouse coerced her into performing oral sex on the set of Carter Can. He denied the claims, telling Us in a statement at the time that their relationship was “100 percent mutual and consensual.”