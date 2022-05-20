Paige Davis

While the Philadelphia native notably hosted most of the OG series and the two-season reboot, she joined the show in season 2. TLC briefly experimented with a host-less format in January 2005 before bringing her back for the show’s final seasons and the eventual reboot. Before becoming a TV host on Trading Spaces and Home Made Simple, Davis got her start as a Broadway actress, appearing in Chicago, Boeing-Boeing and Beauty and the Beast.

The Paige by Page author, who was previously married to Greg Benson, wed actor Patrick Page in 2001.