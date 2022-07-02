5. How Does He Give Back?

The Savages actor’s initiative, Team Upstanders, is focused on getting students involved in anti-bullying campaigns. Donovan attended his first anti-bullying assembly back in December 2019 to promote the idea that being mean isn’t cool.

“The idea for this whole program is students helping students,” he told TMZ in March 2022 after another assembly, noting there are kid ambassadors within each school to mediate the bullying problems. “It’s to really help kids gain enough courage to help other kids who can’t help themselves.”