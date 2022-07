6. What Type of Clothing Does He Sell?

The Aloha With Love star creates dog-inspired T-shirts, tank tops, sweats and mugs on his Citizen K9 website, many of which feature the faces of his pups. Donovan’s merchandise goes hand-in-hand with his TikTok and YouTube pages dedicated to his CK9 love.

The actor has also written three children’s books about his pets: Love Always, Dogbert & Tito, Love Always, Dogbert’s Journey and Love Always, Chance the Courageous.