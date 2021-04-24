‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ami Foster

Foster portrayed troop member Claire Sprantz, the daughter of a romance novelist and lawyer. The child actress then appeared on episodes of The Wonder Years, Empty Nest, Step by Step and CBS Schoolbreak Special and was featured on the soundtrack for You Don’t Look 40, Charlie Brown! before stepping back from acting in 1994. She reprised her role as Margaux on the 2021 revival of Punky Brewster, having starred on the original series for four seasons. Foster is currently raising two children, Tessa and Brock in Orange County, California with her firefighter husband Trent DeFries.