Aquilina Soriano

Soriano’s role as Lily Marcigan, the daughter of a happy dictator of an unknown country, was her second acting role. She then appeared in an episode of Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Blossom and Unhappily Ever After. She stepped back from acting in 1996. She is now an activist for the Filipino community, working as the executive director of the Pilipino Workers Center of Southern California since 2012.