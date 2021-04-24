‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Carla Gugino

Playing troop member Chica Barnfell, whose parents were so busy they forgot her birthday, was Gugino’s fourth acting role. She then starred on Falcon Crest, The Buccaneers, Spin City, Chicago Hope, Karen Sisco, Entourage, Californication, Wayward Pines, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. She also appeared in Miami Rhapsody, The War at Home, the Spy Kids franchise, American Gangster, Race to Witch Mountain, Wolves and Gunpowder Milkshake. The Florida native has worked a producer on Judas Kiss, Telle Tale and Jett. She’s been dating Venezuelan film director Sebastian Gutierrez since 2005.